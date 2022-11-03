JUST IN
Hawkins Cookers standalone net profit rises 17.45% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.70% to Rs 297.33 crore

Net profit of Hawkins Cookers rose 17.45% to Rs 30.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.70% to Rs 297.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 266.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales297.33266.19 12 OPM %14.7413.94 -PBDT43.1836.89 17 PBT41.3335.23 17 NP30.8226.24 17

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 13:56 IST

