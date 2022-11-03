Hawkins Cookers standalone net profit rises 17.45% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.70% to Rs 297.33 crore

Net profit of Hawkins Cookers rose 17.45% to Rs 30.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.70% to Rs 297.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 266.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.297.33266.1914.7413.9443.1836.8941.3335.2330.8226.24

