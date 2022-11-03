Hawkins Cookers standalone net profit rises 17.45% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Volumes jump at Hawkins Cookers Ltd counter
Hawkins Cookers Q4 PAT falls 11% YoY to Rs 21 cr
Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit rises 35.82% in the September 2022 quarter
Trident Texofab standalone net profit rises 3800.00% in the September 2022 quarter
G M Breweries standalone net profit rises 3.84% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 11.70% to Rs 297.33 croreNet profit of Hawkins Cookers rose 17.45% to Rs 30.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.70% to Rs 297.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 266.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales297.33266.19 12 OPM %14.7413.94 -PBDT43.1836.89 17 PBT41.3335.23 17 NP30.8226.24 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU