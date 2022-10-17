JUST IN
Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom consolidated net profit declines 38.89% in the September 2022 quarter
Alok Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 191.50 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.82% to Rs 1698.58 crore

Net Loss of Alok Industries reported to Rs 191.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 84.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 10.82% to Rs 1698.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1904.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1698.581904.57 -11 OPM %-0.685.98 -PBDT-100.760.72 PL PBT-191.50-84.11 -128 NP-191.50-84.11 -128

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 08:20 IST

