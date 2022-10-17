Nabha Power standalone net profit declines 18.91% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.15% to Rs 1238.55 croreNet profit of Nabha Power declined 18.91% to Rs 76.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 93.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.15% to Rs 1238.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1048.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1238.551048.27 18 OPM %14.1217.34 -PBDT76.8594.61 -19 PBT76.1993.96 -19 NP76.1993.96 -19
