Hathway Cable & Datacom consolidated net profit rises 59.64% in the September 2022 quarter


Sales rise 5.66% to Rs 473.22 croreNet profit of Hathway Cable & Datacom rose 59.64% to Rs 30.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.66% to Rs 473.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 447.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales473.22447.87 6 OPM %17.8819.91 -PBDT129.72125.97 3 PBT38.5233.97 13 NP30.2218.93 60
