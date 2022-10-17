JUST IN
Hathway Cable & Datacom consolidated net profit rises 59.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.66% to Rs 473.22 crore

Net profit of Hathway Cable & Datacom rose 59.64% to Rs 30.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.66% to Rs 473.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 447.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales473.22447.87 6 OPM %17.8819.91 -PBDT129.72125.97 3 PBT38.5233.97 13 NP30.2218.93 60

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 09:33 IST

