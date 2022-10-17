Hathway Cable & Datacom consolidated net profit rises 59.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.66% to Rs 473.22 crore

Net profit of Hathway Cable & Datacom rose 59.64% to Rs 30.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.66% to Rs 473.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 447.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.473.22447.8717.8819.91129.72125.9738.5233.9730.2218.93

