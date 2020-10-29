Banking shares rise

Banking stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE BANKEX index rising 4.03 points or 0.01% at 27737.03 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE BANKEX index, Axis Bank Ltd (up 1.91%), RBL Bank Ltd (up 1.17%), ICICI Bank Ltd (up 0.82%), and IndusInd Bank Ltd (up 0.3%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Federal Bank Ltd (down 2.3%), City Union Bank Ltd (down 1.43%), and HDFC Bank Ltd (down 1.31%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 137.07 or 0.34% at 39785.39.

The Nifty 50 index was down 54.3 points or 0.46% at 11675.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 91.03 points or 0.61% at 14884.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.62 points or 0.23% at 4978.37.

On BSE,516 shares were trading in green, 1221 were trading in red and 86 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)