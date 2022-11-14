Gothi Plascon (India) standalone net profit rises 1.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.58% to Rs 1.07 crore

Net profit of Gothi Plascon (India) rose 1.69% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.58% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.070.9164.4973.630.690.670.600.590.600.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)