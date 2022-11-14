Gothi Plascon (India) standalone net profit rises 1.69% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 17.58% to Rs 1.07 croreNet profit of Gothi Plascon (India) rose 1.69% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.58% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.070.91 18 OPM %64.4973.63 -PBDT0.690.67 3 PBT0.600.59 2 NP0.600.59 2
