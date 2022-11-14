JUST IN
Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit rises 23.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 40.14% to Rs 44.51 crore

Net profit of Denis Chem Lab rose 23.90% to Rs 3.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.14% to Rs 44.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales44.5131.76 40 OPM %12.9615.77 -PBDT5.804.82 20 PBT4.433.41 30 NP3.112.51 24

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 13:52 IST

