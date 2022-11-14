Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit rises 23.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.14% to Rs 44.51 crore

Net profit of Denis Chem Lab rose 23.90% to Rs 3.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.14% to Rs 44.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.44.5131.7612.9615.775.804.824.433.413.112.51

