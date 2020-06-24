Taneja Aerospace & Aviation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.84% to Rs 7.76 crore

Net loss of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.84% to Rs 7.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.18% to Rs 5.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.47% to Rs 32.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

7.767.6232.2532.7320.8849.6142.2642.410.922.6710.049.55-0.791.916.086.51-0.420.565.845.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)