JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Hindustan Media Ventures consolidated net profit rises 36.17% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1.84% to Rs 7.76 crore

Net loss of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.84% to Rs 7.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.18% to Rs 5.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.47% to Rs 32.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales7.767.62 2 32.2532.73 -1 OPM %20.8849.61 -42.2642.41 - PBDT0.922.67 -66 10.049.55 5 PBT-0.791.91 PL 6.086.51 -7 NP-0.420.56 PL 5.845.16 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 24 2020. 18:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU