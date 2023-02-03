JUST IN
Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit rises 17.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 83.25% to Rs 22.43 crore

Net profit of Bansal Roofing Products rose 17.33% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 83.25% to Rs 22.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales22.4312.24 83 OPM %7.318.50 -PBDT1.551.09 42 PBT1.310.99 32 NP0.880.75 17

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 14:12 IST

