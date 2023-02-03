Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit rises 17.33% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit rises 126.92% in the September 2022 quarter
HIL Q3 PAT drops 63% YoY; board Oks interim dividend of Rs 20 per share for FY23
Alok Bansal receives the 2022 HousingWire Vanguard Award
Dr Vijay Kishore Bansal earns recognition through his philanthropic work
Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit rises 69.11% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 83.25% to Rs 22.43 croreNet profit of Bansal Roofing Products rose 17.33% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 83.25% to Rs 22.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales22.4312.24 83 OPM %7.318.50 -PBDT1.551.09 42 PBT1.310.99 32 NP0.880.75 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU