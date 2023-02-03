Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit rises 17.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 83.25% to Rs 22.43 crore

Net profit of Bansal Roofing Products rose 17.33% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 83.25% to Rs 22.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.22.4312.247.318.501.551.091.310.990.880.75

