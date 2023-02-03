Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit rises 74.76% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Total Operating Income rise 32.11% to Rs 24733.19 croreNet profit of Bank of Baroda rose 74.76% to Rs 4305.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2463.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 32.11% to Rs 24733.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18721.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income24733.1918721.62 32 OPM %55.4852.03 -PBDT6179.343292.29 88 PBT6179.343292.29 88 NP4305.662463.75 75
