Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit rises 74.76% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 32.11% to Rs 24733.19 crore

Net profit of Bank of Baroda rose 74.76% to Rs 4305.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2463.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 32.11% to Rs 24733.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18721.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.24733.1918721.6255.4852.036179.343292.296179.343292.294305.662463.75

