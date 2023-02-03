JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ashima reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.33 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit rises 74.76% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 32.11% to Rs 24733.19 crore

Net profit of Bank of Baroda rose 74.76% to Rs 4305.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2463.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 32.11% to Rs 24733.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18721.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income24733.1918721.62 32 OPM %55.4852.03 -PBDT6179.343292.29 88 PBT6179.343292.29 88 NP4305.662463.75 75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 13:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU