Barbeque-Nation Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 142.81% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality rose 142.81% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.57% to Rs 310.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 220.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.310.50220.8918.7818.7041.9234.496.924.087.092.92

