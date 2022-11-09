JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Canopy Finance standalone net profit declines 78.38% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 142.81% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 40.57% to Rs 310.50 crore

Net profit of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality rose 142.81% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.57% to Rs 310.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 220.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales310.50220.89 41 OPM %18.7818.70 -PBDT41.9234.49 22 PBT6.924.08 70 NP7.092.92 143

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 15:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU