Barbeque-Nation Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 142.81% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.57% to Rs 310.50 croreNet profit of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality rose 142.81% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.57% to Rs 310.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 220.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales310.50220.89 41 OPM %18.7818.70 -PBDT41.9234.49 22 PBT6.924.08 70 NP7.092.92 143
