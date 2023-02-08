Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd and Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 February 2023.

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd crashed 5.65% to Rs 794.7 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6195 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5711 shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 801.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Total Gas Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 1394.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 35521 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40087 shares in the past one month.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd slipped 4.55% to Rs 59.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd dropped 4.19% to Rs 917.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8446 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5805 shares in the past one month.

