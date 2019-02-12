JPT Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.18 croreNet loss of JPT Securities reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.180.18 0 OPM %-5.5661.11 -PBDT-0.010.11 PL PBT-0.010.11 PL NP-0.010.08 PL
