Centrum Capital Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Take Solutions Ltd, PC Jeweller Ltd, Va Tech Wabag Ltd and Reliance Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 June 2020.

Centrum Capital Ltd tumbled 5.86% to Rs 12.85 at 14:52 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 16168 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10049 shares in the past one month.

Take Solutions Ltd lost 4.96% to Rs 60.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 718 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25075 shares in the past one month.

PC Jeweller Ltd crashed 4.96% to Rs 16.28. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 60530 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Va Tech Wabag Ltd plummeted 4.86% to Rs 107.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8796 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18939 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Power Ltd pared 4.83% to Rs 2.56. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 91.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

