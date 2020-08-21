Power stocks spike

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 32.87 points or 1.94% at 1728.02 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 6.23%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 4.05%),NHPC Ltd (up 2.98%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.6%),Adani Power Ltd (up 1.95%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ABB India Ltd (up 1.93%), Thermax Ltd (up 1.89%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.81%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.54%), and Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.51%).

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 311.31 or 0.81% at 38531.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 94.4 points or 0.83% at 11406.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 202.5 points or 1.4% at 14624.04.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 60.46 points or 1.24% at 4953.67.

On BSE,1617 shares were trading in green, 408 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

