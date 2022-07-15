Mphasis Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2097.6, down 0.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 12.24% in last one year as compared to a 0.3% rally in NIFTY and a 10.59% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Mphasis Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2097.6, down 0.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 15971.25. The Sensex is at 53510.28, up 0.18%.Mphasis Ltd has lost around 9.15% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26523.3, down 0.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 32.11 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

