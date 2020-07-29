Basic materials shares rise

Basic materials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index rising 30.3 points or 1.19% at 2584.37 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Prakash Industries Ltd (up 7.2%), Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd (up 5.28%),Vikas Ecotech Ltd (up 4.9%),Ballarpur Industries Ltd (up 4.76%),Cosmo Films Ltd (up 4.59%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mukand Ltd (up 4.17%), GHCL Ltd (up 4.11%), JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd (up 4.02%), Polyplex Corporation Ltd (up 3.93%), and TGV Sraac Ltd (up 3.61%).

On the other hand, Uniply Industries Ltd (down 3.58%), Seya Industries Ltd (down 2.7%), and Orient Cement Ltd (down 2.69%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 33.3 or 0.09% at 38459.65.

The Nifty 50 index was down 5.05 points or 0.04% at 11295.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 102.46 points or 0.79% at 13019.88.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 34.11 points or 0.76% at 4515.5.

On BSE,1043 shares were trading in green, 677 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

