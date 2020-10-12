Basic materials stocks edge lower

Basic materials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index decreasing 39.95 points or 1.43% at 2746.75 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Vedanta Ltd (down 19.04%), Astec Lifesciences Ltd (down 7.64%),Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd (down 7.16%),Vikas Wsp Ltd (down 6.34%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 4.51%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Greenpanel Industries Ltd (down 4.29%), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (down 3.85%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 3.78%), Deepak Nitrite Ltd (down 3.76%), and Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd (down 3.7%).

On the other hand, Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 15.26%), Vikas Ecotech Ltd (up 5%), and Cheviot Company Ltd (up 3.99%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 37.51 or 0.09% at 40547.

The Nifty 50 index was down 18.7 points or 0.16% at 11895.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 87.49 points or 0.58% at 14878.72.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 27.19 points or 0.55% at 4934.93.

On BSE,864 shares were trading in green, 1682 were trading in red and 174 were unchanged.

