Basic materials shares fall

Basic materials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index falling 108.54 points or 1.86% at 5738.36 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Transpek Industry Ltd (down 5.18%), Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd (down 5%),Dalmia Bharat Ltd (down 4.5%),National Peroxide Ltd (down 4.1%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 4.02%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GHCL Ltd (down 3.93%), N R Agarwal Industries Ltd (down 3.79%), Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd (down 3.78%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 3.72%), and Balaji Amines Ltd (down 3.71%).

On the other hand, Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd (up 13.93%), Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (up 4.32%), and I G Petrochemicals Ltd (up 3.54%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 140.39 or 0.24% at 59281.55.

The Nifty 50 index was up 23.5 points or 0.13% at 17653.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 335.29 points or 1.18% at 27970.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 97.58 points or 1.11% at 8663.02.

On BSE,1034 shares were trading in green, 2184 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

