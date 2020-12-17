Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd Surges 3.6%

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd has added 39.13% over last one month compared to 3.24% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 6.25% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd gained 3.6% today to trade at Rs 99.2. The S&P BSE Energy index is up 0.76% to quote at 6129.78. The index is up 3.24 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Selan Explorations Technology Ltd increased 3.02% and Oil India Ltd added 2.77% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 16.18 % over last one year compared to the 12.37% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 14446 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 89240 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 109.4 on 17 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 30.55 on 25 Mar 2020.

