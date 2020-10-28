Vedanta Ltd Slides 5.12%

Vedanta Ltd has lost 30.1% over last one month compared to 0.59% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 6.8% rise in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd lost 5.12% today to trade at Rs 97.2. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 0.59% to quote at 8267.1. The index is down 0.59 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd decreased 1.65% and Tata Steel Ltd lost 0.36% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 11.89 % over last one year compared to the 1.84% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has lost 30.1% over last one month compared to 0.59% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 6.8% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6.39 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 33.82 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 166.05 on 14 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 60.3 on 30 Mar 2020.

