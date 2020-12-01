Tata Steel Long Products Ltd Surges 4.73%, S&P BSE Basic Materials index Gains 1.2%

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd has added 15.73% over last one month compared to 13.77% gain in S&P BSE Basic Materials index and 11.6% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd gained 4.73% today to trade at Rs 501.35. The S&P BSE Basic Materials index is up 1.2% to quote at 3233.76. The index is up 13.77 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Shree Cement Ltd increased 4.56% and P I Industries Ltd added 4.08% on the day. The S&P BSE Basic Materials index went up 19.52 % over last one year compared to the 8.35% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd has added 15.73% over last one month compared to 13.77% gain in S&P BSE Basic Materials index and 11.6% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1919 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 15175 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 533.5 on 17 Nov 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 160.7 on 24 Mar 2020.

