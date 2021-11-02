Basic materials shares slide

Basic materials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index falling 30.08 points or 0.52% at 5728.92 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Bayer CropScience Ltd (down 6.46%), P I Industries Ltd (down 5.65%),Gravita India Ltd (down 5.61%),Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd (down 4.48%),Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd (down 4.24%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Manali Petrochemicals Ltd (down 3.57%), Aarti Industries Ltd (down 3.16%), Paushak Ltd (down 2.92%), Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (down 2.49%), and Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd (down 2.33%).

On the other hand, Aarti Surfactants Ltd (up 13.5%), Steel Exchange India Ltd (up 7.22%), and Dynemic Products Ltd (up 6.97%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 24.97 or 0.04% at 60113.49.

The Nifty 50 index was down 10.2 points or 0.06% at 17919.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 316.48 points or 1.12% at 28609.53.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 67.8 points or 0.76% at 8962.7.

On BSE,1940 shares were trading in green, 1218 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

