Basic materials stocks gain

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index increasing 34.7 points or 0.66% at 5253.19 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, India Glycols Ltd (up 7.14%), Vikas Wsp Ltd (up 5%),Cheviot Company Ltd (up 4.8%),Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd (up 4.75%),Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (up 4.13%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd (up 3.79%), Sagar Cements Ltd (up 3.61%), Visaka Industries Ltd (up 3.32%), Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (up 3.08%), and Ruchira Papers Ltd (up 2.53%).

On the other hand, NCL Industries Ltd (down 6.63%), Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd (down 6.31%), and Hindustan Copper Ltd (down 2.82%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 6.25 or 0.01% at 52918.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 7.85 points or 0.05% at 15868.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 109.79 points or 0.44% at 25106.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 39.4 points or 0.51% at 7833.79.

On BSE,1714 shares were trading in green, 1004 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

