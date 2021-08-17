Basic materials shares ease

Basic materials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index falling 61.05 points or 1.07% at 5658.17 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Vedanta Ltd (down 9.57%), Pennar Industries Ltd (down 5.64%),Orient Paper & Industries Ltd (down 4.86%),Transpek Industry Ltd (down 4%),Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (down 3.84%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Manali Petrochemicals Ltd (down 3.76%), Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd (down 3.55%), Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd (down 3.23%), NMDC Ltd (down 3.13%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 2.91%).

On the other hand, Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd (up 16.04%), Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd (up 6.26%), and Vikas Wsp Ltd (up 4.93%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 44 or 0.08% at 55626.58.

The Nifty 50 index was down 1.6 points or 0.01% at 16561.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 36.56 points or 0.14% at 26242.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.21 points or 0.31% at 8100.27.

On BSE,1007 shares were trading in green, 2069 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)