Metal shares surge

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 282.3 points or 1.4% at 20392.37 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.39%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.11%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.9%),NMDC Ltd (up 1.87%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.44%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vedanta Ltd (up 1.41%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.2%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.89%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.88%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.28%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 181.62 or 0.35% at 52625.33.

The Nifty 50 index was up 53.2 points or 0.34% at 15762.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 147.05 points or 0.56% at 26513.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.7 points or 0.42% at 8035.06.

On BSE,1808 shares were trading in green, 803 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)