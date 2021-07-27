Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 321.61 points or 1.65% at 19825.1 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 4.11%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.82%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.64%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.5%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.93%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NMDC Ltd (up 0.86%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.63%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.6%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.32%).

On the other hand, Vedanta Ltd (down 0.41%), turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 74.9 or 0.14% at 52927.17.

The Nifty 50 index was up 31.25 points or 0.2% at 15855.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 243.02 points or 0.92% at 26757.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.54 points or 0.69% at 8132.99.

On BSE,1937 shares were trading in green, 741 were trading in red and 86 were unchanged.

