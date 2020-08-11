Basic materials stocks rise

Basic materials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index increasing 30.25 points or 1.12% at 2734.33 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (up 12.56%), Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd (up 7.6%),West Coast Paper Mills Ltd (up 6.89%),Insecticides India Ltd (up 5.86%),Linde India Ltd (up 5.7%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd (up 5.58%), Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd (up 5.22%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 5.16%), Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd (up 5%), and Manali Petrochemicals Ltd (up 4.98%).

On the other hand, Transpek Industry Ltd (down 5.35%), Ballarpur Industries Ltd (down 4.91%), and Neogen Chemicals Ltd (down 4.6%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 290.71 or 0.76% at 38472.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 89 points or 0.79% at 11359.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 94.31 points or 0.68% at 13963.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.46 points or 0.48% at 4739.93.

On BSE,1427 shares were trading in green, 505 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)