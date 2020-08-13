Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index increasing 27.92 points or 1.04% at 2720.99 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, KIOCL Ltd (up 8.66%), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd (up 7.5%),Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd (up 4.98%),Mukand Ltd (up 4.93%),Vikas Ecotech Ltd (up 4.78%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (up 4.66%), Balaji Amines Ltd (up 4.45%), Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (up 4.27%), Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd (up 4.09%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 4.04%).

On the other hand, Ballarpur Industries Ltd (down 5%), Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd (down 3.98%), and Kamdhenu Ltd (down 3.18%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 122.21 or 0.32% at 38491.84.

The Nifty 50 index was up 44.05 points or 0.39% at 11352.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 125.82 points or 0.91% at 13959.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.25 points or 0.96% at 4743.78.

On BSE,1320 shares were trading in green, 564 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

