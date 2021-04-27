Basic materials stocks gain

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index increasing 59.47 points or 1.31% at 4603.6 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd (up 7.75%), Balaji Amines Ltd (up 5.42%),National Fertilizer Ltd (up 5.4%),Hindustan Copper Ltd (up 5.3%),GHCL Ltd (up 4.23%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (up 4.06%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 4.06%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 3.88%), Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd (up 3.85%), and Deepak Nitrite Ltd (up 3.85%).

On the other hand, Vikas Wsp Ltd (down 4.02%), Satia Industries Ltd (down 1.4%), and N R Agarwal Industries Ltd (down 1.33%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 208.09 or 0.43% at 48594.6.

The Nifty 50 index was up 64.8 points or 0.45% at 14549.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 161.34 points or 0.76% at 21351.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.54 points or 0.56% at 6917.9.

On BSE,1541 shares were trading in green, 637 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

