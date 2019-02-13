Bata India standalone net profit rises 51.36% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 15.53% to Rs 778.70 crore

Net profit of Bata India rose 51.36% to Rs 103.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 68.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.53% to Rs 778.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 674.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales778.70674.00 16 OPM %21.0116.54 -PBDT176.44121.71 45 PBT159.41106.29 50 NP103.1868.17 51

