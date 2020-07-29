Solitaire Machine Tools reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 46.95% to Rs 2.96 croreNet loss of Solitaire Machine Tools reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 46.95% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 49.23% to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.41% to Rs 12.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.965.58 -47 12.2615.60 -21 OPM %10.4719.71 -18.4320.00 - PBDT0.291.07 -73 2.223.06 -27 PBT-0.030.82 PL 1.032.08 -50 NP-0.130.32 PL 0.661.30 -49
