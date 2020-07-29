Thangamayil Jewellery reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.40 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit rises 19.80% in the March 2020 quarter
Aurionpro Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Coronavirus: Gem & jewellery sector seeks prompt govt relief
Gems, jewellery exports dip 8.45 pc to Rs 21,146.59 cr in Jan
-
Sales decline 74.37% to Rs 125.89 croreNet loss of Thangamayil Jewellery reported to Rs 6.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 12.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 74.37% to Rs 125.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 491.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales125.89491.18 -74 OPM %-1.065.36 -PBDT-6.3821.56 PL PBT-8.5519.89 PL NP-6.4012.85 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU