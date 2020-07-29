JUST IN
Thangamayil Jewellery reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.40 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 74.37% to Rs 125.89 crore

Net loss of Thangamayil Jewellery reported to Rs 6.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 12.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 74.37% to Rs 125.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 491.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales125.89491.18 -74 OPM %-1.065.36 -PBDT-6.3821.56 PL PBT-8.5519.89 PL NP-6.4012.85 PL

First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 13:52 IST

