Bedmutha Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.71 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.04% to Rs 87.77 crore

Net Loss of Bedmutha Industries reported to Rs 14.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 14.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 43.04% to Rs 87.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 154.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 71.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 70.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.65% to Rs 359.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 490.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

87.77154.08359.78490.511.911.62-0.34-0.22-6.53-6.49-38.24-37.46-14.71-14.73-71.33-70.86-14.71-14.73-71.33-70.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)