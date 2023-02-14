Bee Electronic Machines reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 900.00% to Rs 0.20 croreNet profit of Bee Electronic Machines reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 900.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.200.02 900 OPM %85.000 -PBDT0.210.01 2000 PBT0.220 0 NP0.220 0
