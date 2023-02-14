JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Barometers trade with major gains; Nifty above 17,900
Business Standard

Bee Electronic Machines reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 900.00% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of Bee Electronic Machines reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 900.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.200.02 900 OPM %85.000 -PBDT0.210.01 2000 PBT0.220 0 NP0.220 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 13:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU