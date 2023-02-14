Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 46.31% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 30.82% to Rs 5.59 croreNet profit of Neelamalai Agro Industries declined 46.31% to Rs 5.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.82% to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.598.08 -31 OPM %-27.01-15.97 -PBDT5.9211.29 -48 PBT5.7011.07 -49 NP5.9611.10 -46
