JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Danlaw Technologies India reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.76 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 46.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 30.82% to Rs 5.59 crore

Net profit of Neelamalai Agro Industries declined 46.31% to Rs 5.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.82% to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.598.08 -31 OPM %-27.01-15.97 -PBDT5.9211.29 -48 PBT5.7011.07 -49 NP5.9611.10 -46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 13:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU