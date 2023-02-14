Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit rises 38.86% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.90% to Rs 430.25 croreNet profit of Bhagyanagar India rose 38.86% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.90% to Rs 430.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 377.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales430.25377.75 14 OPM %2.021.66 -PBDT5.474.09 34 PBT3.992.71 47 NP2.932.11 39
