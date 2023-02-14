JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Danlaw Technologies India reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.76 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit rises 38.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.90% to Rs 430.25 crore

Net profit of Bhagyanagar India rose 38.86% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.90% to Rs 430.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 377.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales430.25377.75 14 OPM %2.021.66 -PBDT5.474.09 34 PBT3.992.71 47 NP2.932.11 39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 13:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU