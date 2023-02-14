Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit rises 38.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.90% to Rs 430.25 crore

Net profit of Bhagyanagar India rose 38.86% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.90% to Rs 430.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 377.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.430.25377.752.021.665.474.093.992.712.932.11

