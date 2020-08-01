Bee Electronic Machines standalone net profit rises 220.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of Bee Electronic Machines rose 220.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 1000.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.010.040.050.07100.00-25.00-160.00-114.290.160.060.130.040.160.050.110.010.160.050.110.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)