Bee Electronic Machines standalone net profit rises 220.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 0.01 croreNet profit of Bee Electronic Machines rose 220.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 1000.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.010.04 -75 0.050.07 -29 OPM %100.00-25.00 --160.00-114.29 - PBDT0.160.06 167 0.130.04 225 PBT0.160.05 220 0.110.01 1000 NP0.160.05 220 0.110.01 1000
