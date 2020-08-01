Uttam Value Steels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 91.70 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.58% to Rs 563.42 crore

Net Loss of Uttam Value Steels reported to Rs 91.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 164.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.58% to Rs 563.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 590.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 368.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 630.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.39% to Rs 1988.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2467.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

