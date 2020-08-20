JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Infosys launches Infosys Cobalt to accelerate cloud-powered enterprise transformation
Business Standard

Bemco Hydraulics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 50.64% to Rs 11.91 crore

Net loss of Bemco Hydraulics reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 50.64% to Rs 11.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.83% to Rs 32.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales11.9124.13 -51 32.4348.28 -33 OPM %6.217.21 -10.9210.50 - PBDT0.121.58 -92 1.452.76 -47 PBT0.021.33 -98 0.611.92 -68 NP-0.320.74 PL -0.111.03 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 15:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU