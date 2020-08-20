Bemco Hydraulics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 50.64% to Rs 11.91 croreNet loss of Bemco Hydraulics reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 50.64% to Rs 11.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.83% to Rs 32.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales11.9124.13 -51 32.4348.28 -33 OPM %6.217.21 -10.9210.50 - PBDT0.121.58 -92 1.452.76 -47 PBT0.021.33 -98 0.611.92 -68 NP-0.320.74 PL -0.111.03 PL
