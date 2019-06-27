Benchmarks come off day's high; realty shares advance

The Sensex and the Nifty came off day's high in early afternoon trade. The Nifty retracted after touching 11,900-mark. At 12:24 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 126.69 points or 0.32% at 39,718.77. The index was up 35.95 points or 0.3% at 11,883.50.

The broader market outperformed the main stock indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.40%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.79%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On the BSE, 1339 shares rose and 859 shares fell. A total of 132 shares were unchanged.

(up 19.96%), (up 18.26%), (up 13.99%), (up 11.65%) and (up 7.57%) were major gainers in the S&P BSE Small-Cap index.

(down 18.03%), (down 10.06%) and (down 9.99%) were major losers in the S&P BSE Small-Cap index.

hit a lower circuit limit of 10% at Rs 40.50. Brickwork Ratings downgraded Cox & Kings' non-convertible debenture issue rating to "BWR AA-; Stable" from "BWR AA; Stable". The ratings on commercial paper issue and commercial paper issue (carved out) were reaffirmed at "BWR A1+".

Realty stocks were in demand. (up 5.45%), Anant Raj (up 5.31%), (up 3.73%), (up 2.53%), (up 2.28%), (up 2.26%), Sobha (up 1.48%), Estate (up 1.42%), (up 0.75%) and Omaxe (up 0.25%) surged. Sector bellwether was down 0.16%.

The S&P BSE Realty was up 38.21 points or 1.78% at 2,190.15.

was up 2.97% to Rs 128.45. III A sold 3.73 crore shares, or 7.40% equity, in at Rs 120.03 per share yesterday, 26 June 2019, on NSE. As on 31 March 2019, III A held 8.23% stake in the company.

In separate deals, purchased 48.28 lakh shares (0.96% stake), bought 50 lakh shares (0.99% stake), Emerging acquired 25.55 lakh shares (0.51% stake), bought 27.65 lakh shares (0.55% stake) and purchased 48.28 lakh shares (0.96% stake) in The shares in each of the above transactions were acquired at Rs 120 each yesterday, 26 June 2019, on NSE.

The June 2019 F&O contracts expire today, 27 June 2019. Market is likely to see volatility due to F&O expiry as traders roll over positions in the F&O segment from the near month June 2019 series to July 2019 series.

The NSE's VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.2% at 14.2775.

On the options front, Nifty option chain for 27 June 2019 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 46.17 lakh contracts at the 11,900 strike price. Maximum put OI of 57.16 lakh contracts was seen at 11,800 strike price. Options data suggested a trading range for Nifty will be between 11,700 and 11,800.

