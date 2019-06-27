F&O expiry may trigger volatility

Market may see volatility due to F&O expiry. Traders roll over positions in the F&O segment from the near month June 2019 series to July 2019 series. The June 2019 F&O contracts expire today, 27 June 2019.

Trading of index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 5 points at the opening bell.

Overseas, Asian markets were trading higher as confusion shrouded after US said on Wednesday that a trade deal with was possible this weekend but warned he was prepared to impose higher tariffs on virtually all remaining Chinese imports if talks fail.

US stocks closed mostly lower Wednesday, as investors grew increasingly skeptical that a U.S.- trade deal is in the offing, though were supported by optimism related to Micron Technology's better-than expected guidance.

Meanwhile, investors looked toward developments on the US- trade front, with Presidents and set to meet at the summit in Osaka, Japan,which kicks off on Friday.

Back home,domestic shares ended higher for a second day on Wednesday, with power and metals shares in the lead. The key barometer, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 157.14 points or 0.40% to 39,592.08. The index rose 51.10 points or 0.43% to 11,847.55.

The trading activity on that day showed that the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 106.26 crore yesterday, 26 June 2019, as per provisional data released by the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 51.47 crore yesterday, 26 June 2019, as per provisional data.

