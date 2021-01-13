Telecom shares rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 62.6 points or 4.45% at 1469.77 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, ITI Ltd (up 6.74%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 5.59%),GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 1.62%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.45%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 1.4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indus Towers Ltd (up 1.13%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 1%), HFCL Ltd (up 0.62%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.2%).

On the other hand, Tata Communications Ltd (down 2.92%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.56%), and Reliance Communications Ltd (down 1%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 242.72 or 0.49% at 49759.83.

The Nifty 50 index was up 81.95 points or 0.56% at 14645.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 115.57 points or 0.61% at 19038.3.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 39.73 points or 0.62% at 6402.13.

On BSE,1553 shares were trading in green, 720 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

