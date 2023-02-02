Berger Paints India consolidated net profit declines 20.49% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Berger Paints appoints Kaushik Ghosh as CFO with immediate effect
Berger Paints India consolidated net profit rises 0.23% in the September 2022 quarter
Berger Paints India consolidated net profit rises 80.26% in the June 2022 quarter
Sensex gains 288 pts, IT stocks advance
Volumes soar at Indigo Paints Ltd counter
-
Sales rise 5.60% to Rs 2693.59 croreNet profit of Berger Paints India declined 20.49% to Rs 200.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 252.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.60% to Rs 2693.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2550.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2693.592550.77 6 OPM %12.9815.35 -PBDT333.47393.19 -15 PBT269.12337.14 -20 NP200.94252.72 -20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU