Berger Paints India consolidated net profit declines 20.49% in the December 2022 quarter

GMM Pfaudler consolidated net profit declines 41.33% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 5.60% to Rs 2693.59 crore

Net profit of Berger Paints India declined 20.49% to Rs 200.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 252.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.60% to Rs 2693.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2550.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2693.592550.77 6 OPM %12.9815.35 -PBDT333.47393.19 -15 PBT269.12337.14 -20 NP200.94252.72 -20

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 17:22 IST

