Berger Paints India consolidated net profit declines 20.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.60% to Rs 2693.59 crore

Net profit of Berger Paints India declined 20.49% to Rs 200.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 252.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.60% to Rs 2693.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2550.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2693.592550.7712.9815.35333.47393.19269.12337.14200.94252.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)