Beryl Securities standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5.88% to Rs 0.18 croreNet profit of Beryl Securities declined 75.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 10.26% to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.70% to Rs 0.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.180.17 6 0.760.74 3 OPM %44.44-5.88 -63.1651.35 - PBDT0.080.10 -20 0.480.49 -2 PBT0.080.09 -11 0.460.46 0 NP0.060.24 -75 0.350.39 -10
