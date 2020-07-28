Beryl Securities standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5.88% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Beryl Securities declined 75.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.26% to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.70% to Rs 0.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.180.170.760.7444.44-5.8863.1651.350.080.100.480.490.080.090.460.460.060.240.350.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)