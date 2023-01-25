Best Agrolife consolidated net profit rises 97.80% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 40.97% to Rs 327.75 croreNet profit of Best Agrolife rose 97.80% to Rs 30.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 40.97% to Rs 327.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 232.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales327.75232.49 41 OPM %17.7313.94 -PBDT49.0326.89 82 PBT43.0423.42 84 NP30.6215.48 98
