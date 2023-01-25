Best Agrolife consolidated net profit rises 97.80% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.97% to Rs 327.75 crore

Net profit of Best Agrolife rose 97.80% to Rs 30.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 40.97% to Rs 327.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 232.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.327.75232.4917.7313.9449.0326.8943.0423.4230.6215.48

