Best Agrolife standalone net profit rises 381.45% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 9.43% to Rs 179.04 crore

Net profit of Best Agrolife rose 381.45% to Rs 15.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.43% to Rs 179.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 163.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.12% to Rs 8.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.20% to Rs 690.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 663.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales179.04163.61 9 690.86663.01 4 OPM %11.853.28 -2.061.68 - PBDT19.564.50 335 12.688.15 56 PBT19.203.23 494 11.687.31 60 NP15.313.18 381 8.264.69 76

First Published: Wed, July 08 2020. 09:37 IST

