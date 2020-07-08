Best Agrolife standalone net profit rises 381.45% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 9.43% to Rs 179.04 crore

Net profit of Best Agrolife rose 381.45% to Rs 15.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.43% to Rs 179.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 163.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.12% to Rs 8.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.20% to Rs 690.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 663.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

179.04163.61690.86663.0111.853.282.061.6819.564.5012.688.1519.203.2311.687.3115.313.188.264.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)