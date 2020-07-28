BF Investment consolidated net profit rises 219.13% in the March 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 7.05 croreNet profit of BF Investment rose 219.13% to Rs 44.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 7.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.14% to Rs 144.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 126.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.82% to Rs 22.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales7.055.64 25 22.1118.15 22 OPM %64.1167.20 -73.1875.70 - PBDT116.1319.94 482 234.09146.54 60 PBT115.9419.91 482 233.33146.43 59 NP44.8714.06 219 144.32126.44 14
