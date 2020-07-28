BF Investment consolidated net profit rises 219.13% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 7.05 crore

Net profit of BF Investment rose 219.13% to Rs 44.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 7.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.14% to Rs 144.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 126.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.82% to Rs 22.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

7.055.6422.1118.1564.1167.2073.1875.70116.1319.94234.09146.54115.9419.91233.33146.4344.8714.06144.32126.44

