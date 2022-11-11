BF Investment consolidated net profit rises 26.81% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 128.76% to Rs 13.68 crore

Net profit of BF Investment rose 26.81% to Rs 51.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 40.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 128.76% to Rs 13.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.13.685.9893.8683.7868.4652.8468.3152.7051.3240.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)