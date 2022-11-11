BF Investment consolidated net profit rises 26.81% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 128.76% to Rs 13.68 croreNet profit of BF Investment rose 26.81% to Rs 51.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 40.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 128.76% to Rs 13.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13.685.98 129 OPM %93.8683.78 -PBDT68.4652.84 30 PBT68.3152.70 30 NP51.3240.47 27
