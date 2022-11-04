Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries consolidated net profit rises 46.23% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.63% to Rs 131.81 croreNet profit of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries rose 46.23% to Rs 12.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.63% to Rs 131.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 99.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales131.8199.38 33 OPM %15.3216.52 -PBDT19.7413.67 44 PBT17.3111.51 50 NP12.218.35 46
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU