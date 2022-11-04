Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries consolidated net profit rises 46.23% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.63% to Rs 131.81 crore

Net profit of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries rose 46.23% to Rs 12.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.63% to Rs 131.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 99.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.131.8199.3815.3216.5219.7413.6717.3111.5112.218.35

